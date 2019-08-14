An Arco man was sentenced July 17 to a minimum of two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to burglary in connection with thefts in Mackay during the New Year’s holiday this year.
Bruce Edward Finnell Jr., 24, could serve another eight years in prison after he completes his two-year sentence since the judge handed down an indeterminate eight-year sentence after the two years are served. Finnell is serving his prison time concurrently with a conviction in Butte County. His plea agreement in Custer County called for Finnell to also plead guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and one count of petit theft in Butte County in order to get the plea deals in the two counties.
He received credit for the 117 days he spent jail. Finnell was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay $1,203 in court costs and fees.
Court records also show a Weippe address for Finnell.
According to court documents, Finnell cut a lock to gain access to a garage at 508 Main in Mackay and removed a window screen to gain access to a house at 506 Main either late the night of Dec. 31, 2018, or early the morning of Jan. 1, 2019. Items were taken and coins scattered around the properties, records state.