A Twin Falls man was placed on probation for three years after pleading guilty to stealing timber in the Sawtooth National Forest and then selling that firewood.
Mark Allen James, 23, was also ordered to pay $1,680 in restitution. His sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill in Boise.
Bart Davis, U.S. Attorney for Idaho, said James pleaded guilty on May 26 and admitted that in the fall of 2018 he “repeatedly harvested timber from the Deadline Ridge summer home area” in the Sawtooth Forest.
James did not have a permit to harvest the wood. He then sold the illegally obtained wood online. James told law enforcement officers he sold 12 cords of firewood for $140 per cord.