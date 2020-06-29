Doug Hammond wants to trade a piece of his family’s property outside Challis for land the city was given by the Bureau of Land Management.
Hammond wants a 1.4-acre triangular piece that borders his property on Hammond Lane. It is part of 400 acres deeded to the city as part of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s 2015 Central Idaho Economic Development and Recreation Act.
Before the city took the land, Hammond said he had to pay easements to the BLM and the Idaho Transportation Department to access 500 feet of driveway.
Hammond is willing to trade about 4 acres that belongs to his uncle. It runs next to trails south of Challis that are managed by the Challis government. Mayor Mike Barrett said in order for a land swap to occur the land given to the city must have a direct benefit to its residents. If the deal is approved after a public hearing, Barrett and Challis City Council members said they will include that land in the trail system and perhaps put an informative kiosk there.
Since U.S. Highway 93 was built through his grandfather’s land, Hammond’s family has been trying to get this particular piece of property.
“I’ve been at this for 50 years,” Hammond said. He tried to buy the land from the federal government and the city, but he discovered it wasn’t affordable. To buy the land Hammond said he would need to pay for an archaeological study and a land survey before the land could be sold through a bid process.
Barrett and council members agreed the best option is the land swap.