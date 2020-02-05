Many Idaho residents whose 2019 adjusted gross income was less than $69,000 can electronically file their state income tax returns for no fee.
Idaho State Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris said last year about 500,000 Idahoans qualified to file free electronic returns, but only about 14,000 people did so.
People can find links to companies that file free electronic returns for both state and federal individual returns on the tax commission website: tax.idaho.gov under the “free income tax e-file” link, found under the “quick picks” tab.
Harris cautions residents to compare the service levels offered at no charge by various companies. In order to file either a state or a federal return for no charge, a taxpayer must use the same company to file each return, he said.
According to Harris, electronic filing is fast and easy and results in quicker refunds than paper returns.
People may call the tax commission at 208-334-7660 for more information.