Marie Osborn, the first medical practitioner at the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley, is scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from The College of Idaho during the May 21 commencement at the Caldwell college.
Osborn was the first nurse practitioner licensed in Idaho, which in 1971 became the first state in the nation to license nurse practitioners. A nurse practitioner is an advance practice registered nurse who can prescribe medications. Idaho led the nation in creating the new profession because of the daunting challenges of health care in a rural state.
Osborn saw her first patient at the newly opened clinic in Stanley in May 1972. For 27 years she was the sole 24/7 on-call provider for a 6,000-square-mile area in Central Idaho. She trained EMTs and obtained a military surplus 1958 Pontiac ambulance for $300 for their use.
Shortly before turning 70, Osborn began working in other rural medical clinics in Horseshoe Bend, Emmet and Idaho City. She later worked in Boise, providing health care to low-income patients. She saw her final patient in 2011 after turning 80 and losing her eyesight.
The College of Idaho started a pre-med internship program at the Stanley clinic in 1975 “to help staff the clinic and provide students an experience in rural medicine,” college officials said in a news release. The program is still in place, with two interns working in Stanley every summer.
The Salmon River Clinic plans a celebration of its 50th anniversary and a time to honor Osborn on Oct. 15.