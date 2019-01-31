The first-degree murder trial of Challis resident Mark Wilson, accused of shooting Pat Brown of Challis last spring, has been postponed so Wilson can undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said an attempt at mediation a couple weeks ago between the state and Wilson and his attorney, Jim Archibald, with Senior Judge Darren Simpson failed to produce a plea agreement.
A March trial for Wilson was scheduled in Rigby, after Archibald’s request for a change of venue was granted last year. Archibald argued it would be difficult, if not impossible, to seat an unbiased jury in Custer County. A judge agreed and the trial was moved to Jefferson County.
A psychiatric evaluation necessitates continuing the jury trial, Oleson said Monday. It was Archibald who filed a motion for the evaluation and postponement of the trial.
Oleson has filed a motion to amend the criminal complaint against Wilson to add a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wilson was convicted of battery with intent to commit a serious felony in 2005.
Oleson also filed a motion to remove Archibald as Wilson’s court-appointed attorney and another to transfer the case to Custer County Public Defender Dave Cannon.
Judge Stevan Thompson will hear all those motions sometime this month.
Since Oleson took the death penalty off the table, if Wilson is convicted of first-degree murder, he could be punished by a minimum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, plus a $50,000 fine, Judge Thompson said. The enhancement for using a deadly weapon could add 15 years to Wilson’s sentence.
Wilson remains in custody in the Custer County Jail.