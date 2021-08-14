Custer County Fair participants outdid themselves and moved 70 head of beef, hog and sheep during the 2021 market animal sale.
University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker reported total sales at the 2021 event were $292,234. In 2020, 59 animals sold collectively for $227,140. Last year’s average price was $3,850. This year, the average sale price jumped to $4,175.
This year’s number continue the upward trend of animals bringing in more money from buyers at the county fair.
As Baker reported to Custer County commissioners after last year’s fair, the 2019 event brought in $170,267 from 79 animals. In 2018, 77 animals sold for $155,999.
Kaytlyn Winter of Mackay watched her 157-pound grand champion lamb sell for $20 a pound, for a total of $3,140. With the champ, a dozen other sheep sold for $30,014 this year. Eight sheep sold for $12,436 in 2020.
Mackay teen Kelsey Johnson’s 1,088-pound steer sold for $9.25 a pound, for a total sale price of $10,064. Altogether, 23 head of beef sold for $172,507. In 2020, 20 steers were sold for $129,208.
Mackay youth Keaira Donahue’s 258-pound hog sold for $15 a pound, which netted her $3,870. At last Saturday’s market sale, 34 hogs sold for $89,713. Last year, 31 hogs sold for $85,496.
Baker said it was great to see so many kids sell their animals. All but one sheep made weight to be sold. Baker had expected more weight problems given this summer’s drought cutting into livestock feed.
The higher numbers also show an increase in FFA and 4-H interest among Custer County youth, Baker said. After last year, when it appeared participation might dip due to the coronavirus pandemic, Baker said it was a welcome sight to see so many animals market ready this year.