BOISE — A massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's $2 billion budget surplus made a speedy trip through the Idaho Legislature in a special session on Thursday.

The Senate voted 34-1 to send to the governor the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8 percent flat tax.

