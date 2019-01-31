Australian adventurer Matthew Sweeney hasn’t been home for three years. He’s been on the go.
Currently, the 51-year-old is on his third coast-to-coast bicycle tour across America. When he passed through Challis last week he was on mile No. 5,500 or so.
Even though it’s the dead of winter, he’s still riding his bicycle up and over high-mountain passes. He hasn’t met another winter cyclist on this trek.
People call him crazy and nice motorists offer rides, but Sweeney declines and soldiers on, sometimes after dark, his bicycle headlight and taillight on for safety. A few unsavory types have thrown things at him or deliberately swerved to run him off the road. A high-speed impact from a penny hurts. He’s experienced numerous dog attacks and chases. Not all bicycle crashes were intentionally caused. Some semi tractor-trailers have passed him too close, creating enough wind to wipe him out, and he’s slipped and crashed on ice.
On Jan. 23 Sweeney arrived in Challis. He’d just come from Ketchum and Sun Valley over Galena Summit into Sawtooth Valley, where he spent a night at Smiley Creek Lodge. His plan was to push on over Banner Summit toward Lowman, but when he got there, it was snowing hard, the temperature was 20 degrees below zero, and an avalanche had closed Idaho Highway 21.
So he went to Plan B, riding down the Salmon River. He stopped for a night at the May Family Ranch near Clayton before coming into Challis, where he spent a couple of nights before continuing downriver to Salmon. From there, it was up and over Lost Trail Pass to Darby, Montana, on his way to Missoula, Montana, for a short detour. Next he plans to cross Lolo Pass, on his way to Kooskia, Idaho. He plans to push on to a destination on the west coast, probably Fort Clatsop where Lewis and Clark wintered, but he doesn’t have a rigid route or itinerary. Frigid is probably a better word.
Sweeney is an experienced outdoor adventurer and has warm clothing and other gear, but he still gets cold toes and fingers in subzero temperatures. It wasn’t cold when he started on his latest coast-to-coast trip in Miami in January 2018.
“I’m drawing this one out,” he said. Sweeney goes where the weather and the map blow him.
Sweeney started the trip with a traditional steel-framed road bike, pulling a trailer with camping gear. He lightened his load along the way, selling that outfit for his current lightweight carbon fiber frame gravel bicycle. Instead of camping out he now stays in motels, bed and breakfasts or people’s homes.
It would be an understatement to say Sweeney knows this country better than most Americans. He has traveled through 49 of 50 states, mostly under his own power. Alaska is the last state on his bucket list.
Besides his three cross-country bicycle trips, Sweeney has racked up thousands of miles on foot, doing some well-known through hikes such as the Appalachian Trail (twice), the Pacific Crest Trail, parts of the Continental Divide Trail and Pacific Northwest Trail and the Arizona National Scenic Trail.
Not all of his treks have been in America, although he keeps coming back here. Sweeney has visited 49 nations and hiked or cycled in 15, including a 1,864-mile cycling trip across Europe.
He’s had many close encounters with wildlife, been bluff-charged by a black bear, hiked in the footprints of wolverines and been rescued by helicopter from Mount Whitney, tallest in the continental U.S., when vertigo got to him. He learned to paraglide and got certified in the sport in Morocco.
Sweeney’s fascination with America and the old west was cultivated reading Louis L’Amour and Zane Grey books as a teen.
“It feels like a spiritual home to me,” he said of America.
One book in particular set Sweeney on his series of cross-country American treks. His mother, Margaret, and aunt, Judy Browne, gave him a copy of “Promises to Keep: An Australian on the Appalachian Trail,” by Jesse Brampton, who said, “The longest journey any man can undertake is the journey to the center of his being.”
“I read that book and just knew I had to do it,” Sweeney said, “so I pulled out all the stops and did.”
Sweeney did his through-hike along the entire length of the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail in 1996 with fellow Australian Tim Bruce. Bruce met an American woman, Heidi from Ann Arbor, Michigan, on the trail and later married her.
“I wouldn’t have done it without Tim,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney and Bruce met Bill Bryson on the Appalachian Trail. Bryson wasn’t yet a well-known author, but he went on to write best-selling travelogues including “A Walk in the Woods,” published in 1997, later made into a movie starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte, and “Down Under: Travels In a Sunburned Country,” about an automobile trek across Australia
In 2000, Sweeney and Bruce through-hiked the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail, becoming the first Australians to do the longest established trail hikes in America.
In 2004, Sweeney bicycled the Southern tier cross-country route from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, using maps from a Missoula, outfit — Adventure Cycling Association. He plans to visit their office on this trip. Later that year, he hiked about 1,000 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail again.
Other cycling routes Sweeney has followed include the 4,500-mile Trans America from Yorktown, Virginia, to Astoria, Oregon, and a ride of about 1,000 miles along Pacific Coast Highway 1.
A bachelor by choice, sometimes he hikes or rides alone, other times with a friend or two. It’s worked out to be half and half, Sweeney said. His current coast-to-coast bicycling trip has been entirely solo.
Sweeney can recite stops along his many treks off the top of his head and usually pronounces place names like an American. He doesn’t hike and bike for the kudos. He doesn’t seek out publicity but has done numerous radio, TV and newspaper interviews.
Much of his motivation is to just keep moving, to stay physically and mentally fit. Sweeney suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after someone put a gun to his head. That rattled him, but it was a toxic reaction to a prescribed psychiatric medicine that caused a mental breakdown. That happened during a 400-mile traverse of the French, Swiss and Italian Alps from Lake Geneva to Monaco. He was in a psychiatric hospital for several years. He still suffers from depression but loves the feeling of endorphins produced by vigorous exercise on his self-powered trips. Sweeney is the sort who always has to know what’s over the next ridge and around the next curve of the highway or bend of the river.
“I work hard and sock money away to do another trip,” Sweeney said. When he runs out, he goes back to work as a “headhunter” or personnel manager in business recruitment for corporations in Australia. He’s also worked as a medical sales representative and a bus driver. Sweeney’s various jobs are not his vocation. Travel is.
“Thomas Merton said that for some people, having no vocation is a valid vocation in itself,” Sweeney said. Merton, a Trappist monk, wrote, among more than 70 books, “The Seven Storey Mountain,” a 1948 best-selling autobiography that motivated World War II veterans, students and teenagers to try the monastic life.