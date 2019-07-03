Above-normal precipitation was recorded throughout the southern half of Idaho in May, with most falling in the first two weeks of the month, according to the latest water supply outlook report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Snow in the mountains of Idaho began melting in April and continued in May, but there remains “significant snow” in the high country from the Salmon River Basin into Western Wyoming, conservation service hydrologist Danny Tappa said in his monthly report.
Several snotel stations across the state set new records for total monthly precipitation, “particularly impressive,” Tappa said because the first half of May was unusually dry across Idaho.
The Salmon River basin recorded 89 percent of normal precipitation in May, Tappa’s report states. Totals ranged from a low of 55 percent at Banner Summit to 179 percent of normal at Galena Summit. Water year-to-date precipitation for the basin stood at 102 percent of normal as of the June 1 snow survey. Snowpack was also at 102 percent.
Both the Middle Fork and the South Fork of the Salmon River have likely passed their peak streamflows and are receding.
Like the rest of the region, precipitation in May in the Wood and Lost basins was above normal, Tappa said, ranging from 129 percent to 158 percent of average. Snowpack below 8,000 feet has melted but elevations above 8,000 feet have higher than normal remaining snowpack, ranging from 171 percent to 266 percent. Snowmelt stopped at the highest elevations in mid-May, but cool, wet weather helped some spots gain additional snow at that time.
Most reservoirs in Idaho are at or near capacity, Tappa said.
Mackay Reservoir stood at 84 percent of average on June 1. Tappa said Mackay Reservoir is holding below average volume because of the cold weather in late May. Flows in the Big Lost River are predicted to be between 88 percent and 143 percent of normal.
The Little Wood Reservoir was at 107 percent of average on June 1. No water shortages are expected this year in the Lost and Wood river basins, Tappa said.