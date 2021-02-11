Before signing a contract with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office last fall, Stanley Mayor Steve Botti told county commissioners deputies could do a better job of enforcing some city laws.
Last week Botti said relations with the Sheriff’s Office have noticeably improved. Deputies have been more communicative, responsive and all around more engaging when it comes to enforcing city codes, the mayor said.
“I’m pleased with the job they are doing, definitely,” Botti said.
Deputies who work in Stanley, including Kyle O’Brien, have been doing a better job of keeping city officials in the loop, Botti said. O’Brien said he met with the mayor a few months ago and since then he’s made himself more available for municipal concerns.
“It’s about hearing more of what people want,” O’Brien said. “I try to show up as best as I can.”
Mayor Botti understands deputies have a much broader scope of responsibility than Stanley and he gets why they can’t devote their time exclusively to his town. However, they’ve been doing a better job of it lately, and Botti appreciates that.
O’Brien said he visits local businesses, talks with tourists and residents and lets people know he’s around if they need him. O’Brien said he takes the concerns he hears seriously and doesn’t waste time in responding.
In October, Botti told county commissioners there was a perceived lack of enforcement of city codes last summer. Botti told the commissioners Stanley was flooded with people who repeatedly ignored traffic laws. Also, there was the bigger than usual problem of people parking illegally and camping in those vehicles, Botti said.
While those problems have lessened this winter, some still persist, Botti said. But because deputies have been doing a better job of enforcing laws and being vigilant, the mayor said it has been easier to ensure people’s safety while they visit Stanley.
He said Stanley residents will rely on deputies this Saturday, during Winterfest, when people may not want to comply with the city’s health order which requires facemasks, physical distancing and small groups.
“This is something we take seriously,” Botti said. “There’s always a chance that someone might not adhere to the rules and get too close to others without a mask.”
Botti doesn’t expect it will take much more enforcement than friendly reminders that people stay apart and wear masks, but he wants deputies to be prepared to take it further if needed. Winterfest is an important event for Stanley, Botti said, and he would hate to see it spoiled by people not adhering to rules meant to keep them safe.