Increased demand from west well 1 in Challis is causing some cloudiness in the town’s drinking water, but Mayor Mike Barrett said that’s to be expected this time of year.
Because residents are using water at an increased rate now, to water lawns and gardens, Barrett said more water is being pumped from the well, located near the golf course. Water from that well is sent through a pipe that has a T-shaped intersection, Barrett said, with one turn sending water to town and the other to the city’s water tank.
When water hits that intersection, the force creates air bubbles, causing the water to turn cloudy, Barrett said. When there’s less demand from residents, Barrett said the air has a chance to settle out. When demand increases, the pace at which water is sent through the pipe quickens. That gives the air less time to dissipate, hence the cloudy water.
On an average day this spring, Barrett said west well 1 puts out about 275 gallons per minute. When the well runs for 12 hours, Barrett said that means it pumps out 198,000 gallons.
That’s about half the amount of water Challis residents are using from west well 1 in any given 12-hour period, Barrett said. Another reason air doesn’t have the chance to disappear is because the increased demand is also pulling water from the city’s tank at the other end of the pipeline. Barrett said city residents use about 200,000 gallons of water from the tank in 12 hours, which adds pressure to the pipe that heads into Challis.
The overall pressure on the well will decrease once Challis city employees get the clear well up and running at full power, Mayor Barrett said. They want to turn on the groundwater source fully sometime this week, but Barrett said they are still waiting for Department of Environmental Quality personnel to finish testing the well. Once they do and the clear well is fully turned on, Barrett said the water from west well 1 should clear up.
Only people in Old Town should expect to continue to see the cloudy water, Barrett said, as that part of Challis gets most of its water from west well 1. Since it’s only oxygen causing the bubbles, Barrett said there’s nothing to be afraid of when it comes to consuming the cloudy water.