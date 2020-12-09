Unaware earlier this year that the state government planned to increase property valuations, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett admitted city staff was premature in sending out notices of property tax relief.
“We got relief, just not as much” as expected, Barrett said.
In July, Challis was the lone government entity in Custer County to apply for the state’s coronavirus-inspired tax relief program. Designed to pay wages for local public safety workers during the pandemic, the trade-off was property taxpayers would get a credit on their 2021 tax bills. Participating government entities couldn’t implement the 3 percent property tax increase allowed by law if they accepted the COVID money.
Jumping on an opportunity to lower property taxes sounded like a worthwhile idea, Barrett said in late July, at least for a one-time arrangement.
However, Barrett said people have been contacting the city wondering why their property taxes increased in spite of the fact the city had signed up for the relief program. Barrett explained the tax increase is due to the state raising valuations on homes by between 20 and 25 percent. Property valuations are influenced by many factors, and the state artificially raising them is something Barrett said he didn’t foresee.
“It’s unfortunate the state can come in and do that,” Barrett said.
As he has explained to people who’ve called with questions, Barrett said the tax relief program did save Challis homeowners money, just not as much as they hoped.
As an example, Barrett said if a Challis resident paid $800 in property taxes last year, the valuation increase meant they would pay $1,000 this year. However, due to the city’s participation in the tax relief program, Barrett said that resident would pay $900.
People may have also been confused by the fact that city staff signed up for the tax relief while Custer County commissioners chose not to, Barrett said. At the time it was offered, Commission Chairman Steve Smith said it didn’t makes sense to sign up because Custer already has the lowest property taxes in the state and the language of the program was uncomfortably vague.