Although they believe in a hands-off approach to governance, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said he and City Council members had to determine strict requirements if a jail is to be built on Rodeo Road.
Barrett and council members heard comments on proposed amendments to the Challis comprehensive plan and the city’s zoning laws at two April 28 public hearings. The amendments add language specific to county jails to the comprehensive plan and zoning codes. The specific requirements were met with disapproval from Custer Economic Development Association board members, who on behalf of Custer County are working to get a new county jail built.
The requirements the mayor and council want, which they based on advice from the city attorney, would require fences at a jail to be at least 100 feet from the edge of the property, require that security or razor wires be screened, prevent lights from glaring on neighboring property and require that loudspeakers not be too loud.
CEDA board member Tom Coates said the setback requirements are unnecessary and restrictive, making it nearly impossible to build a jail in the city. In a letter to city officials, Coates and other CEDA board members said any setback requirements for a jail should be the same as other setbacks in the city. Coates also said the fence requirement is too much and will inflate the cost to connect to utilities.
CEDA board member Ken Dizes reiterated some of Coates’ and the letter’s comments when he spoke at the public hearing. The entire process of working with the city to build a much-needed jail for Custer County has been “cumbersome, inefficient and inaccurate,” Dizes said.
Historically, city officials have been lenient when it comes to development in Challis. Council members don’t normally require builders follow strict rules, so long as they follow codes, but Barrett said the council had to step outside their comfort zone and dictate some kind of list for a jail project.
Barrett said when CEDA members first brought up the possibility of building a jail on Rodeo Road, City Attorney Geoff Schroeder said the council needed requirements for a jail. Schroeder discovered parts of the city’s zoning ordinances and comprehensive plan were out of date and didn’t include language that should have been included. Because jails have never been part of the city’s comprehensive plan or zoning codes, Barrett said council members were treading in unfamiliar water.
In an interview, Barrett said the proposed requirements were the first attempt by the council to come up with guidelines for a jail. CEDA members and the public now have an opportunity to respond to what the council thought were good ideas at the time, the mayor said.
Anyone who wants to weigh in on the proposed changes or the jail project gets another chance at another public hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at City Hall. The hearing follows the regular monthly City Council meeting which begins at 1 p.m.