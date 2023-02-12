One bid was submitted in response to the city of Challis’s advertisements for bids to drill a new water well.
O’Keefe Drilling, based in Butte, Montana, submitted a $188,120 bid, which was opened Jan. 17.
One bid was submitted in response to the city of Challis’s advertisements for bids to drill a new water well.
O’Keefe Drilling, based in Butte, Montana, submitted a $188,120 bid, which was opened Jan. 17.
Mayor Corey Rice said engineer Colter Hollingshead with Keller Associates said the bid documents look good. Rice said he’ll seek approval to award the bid to O’Keefe at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting. The city has hired Keller Associates as its consulting engineer on the water system improvements project, as well as an ongoing evaluation of the city’s wastewater treatment system.
Rice said three drilling firms picked up bid packets, but O’Keefe was the only company to submit a bid. While it’s always nice to get competitive bids, Rice said it doesn’t always happen. Rice and Hollingshead expected bids to be about $100,000 higher, so the mayor is pleased that some of the money that might have been dedicated to drilling a well can instead be used to pay for installing water lines from the well to pressure stations.
Plans call for drilling a new water well just off Apex Avenue. A new booster station and transmission lines are part of the project. It’s possible a new water storage tank may be constructed.
The mayor is hopeful that O’Keefe personnel will drill the well this spring and the water lines and booster station can be completed this summer. A timeline can’t be hammered out until a bid contract has been finalized. The project will result in more consistent water pressure within the city and smoother delivery of water, he said.
“You know how you’re in the shower and all of sudden there’s no water,” Rice said. “That won’t happen any more. We’ll have a system that ramps pressure up and back down slowly so there won’t be those big drops.”
Awarding a contract to O’Keefe requires approval from the City Council.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.