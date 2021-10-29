Voters throughout Custer County can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Polling places are the middle school building in Challis, the Stanley Community Building and the fire hall in Mackay.
Several contested races will be decided for city and school board offices and Challis voters decide the fate of funding for a proposed water project.
Custer County has 3,030 registered voters, but just 1,108 of those people are eligible to cast ballots in this election. Elections aren’t conducted if there are no contested races, which was the case for the city councils in Challis, Clayton and Stanley, the Challis school board and some seats on the Mackay school board.
In Challis, voters elect a mayor, choosing between Mike Barrett and Corey Rice. The mayor’s seat is for four years. Challis voters will also be asked whether to let the city sell up to $3.5 million in bonds to pay for improvements to the city’s water system. The bonds would be paid back from higher fees assessed city water customers.
Mackay voters elect four council members from a field of six candidates — Greg Blackwell, Mike Foster, Richard Mangum, Reva McConnell, Dean Wall and Wally Wallin. The top two vote-getters in Mackay get the four-year council seats and the candidates who receive the third- and fourth-most votes will be on the council for two years.
The Zone 3 Mackay School District trustee spot will also be determined Tuesday. Candidates for that four-year seat are Katelynn Jones and Holly Seefried.
Stanley voters elect a mayor to hold office for the next four years. The two candidates are Steve Botti and John Phillips.
It’s not too late to vote early, Deputy County Clerk Kristen Walker said. People can go to the county clerk’s office in the courthouse for absentee in-person voting until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. People who requested absentee ballots need to return those to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Election Day in order for the ballots to be counted. Absentee ballots can be taken to the clerk’s office window or dropped in the ballot box in the courthouse foyer. Ballots can be mailed, but it’s getting late in the process to mail a ballot to be certain it arrives on time. Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place.
Not many voters requested absentee ballots prior to last week’s deadline to do so, Walker said. Across the county, absentee ballots were given to 32 voters in Challis, five in Mackay, two in Stanley and two in Leslie.
Idaho allows Election Day voter registration. People need to have a photo identification and a document that proves their residency in order to register at the polls.
Walker reminds voters who have moved since the last election and failed to notify the clerk’s office of their new address that they will be required to prove their new address and update their registration before casting ballots. All registered voters should take identification to the polling places, she said.
The clerk’s office isn’t trying to hassle voters, Walker said. Rather, the integrity of the elections process is critical, and “our books need to be as clean as possible,” she said.
Ballots are counted at polling places once the polls close, Walker said. Locked ballot boxes and poll site materials are delivered back to the courthouse by Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputies.