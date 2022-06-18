Wet weather across Idaho during May boosted total precipitation for the current water year to near and above-normal levels, according to the June 1 water supply outlook released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Precipitation, coupled with cooler temperatures last month resulted in increased natural streamflow, delays in snowpack melt-off and reduced demands on irrigation water, the snow survey team reported. Yet, they said, “a significant portion,” some 72 percent, of Idaho remains in drought and water supplies this summer are likely to be limited. That’s due in part to below-normal snowpack throughout Idaho.
May’s precipitation wasn’t enough to change peak snowpack values across the state, the report states. Peak snowpack ranges from a low of 65 percent in the Owyhee basin to a high of 93 percent in the Coeur d’Alene-St. Joe basins. The Salmon basin sits at 80 percent. The Lost and Wood basins range from 68 to 81 percent and the West Central basins are between 70 and 73 percent of median peak snowpack.
The Lost, Wood, West Central and Snake basins were the biggest winners this spring, according to State Conservationist Curtis Elke. Total water year precipitation in those basins improved between 11 and 16 percent in April and May, compared to the 30-year normal. Snow water equivalent for May in the two basins was pushed to between 142 and 179 percent of normal. Water year-to-date precipitation totals in the Lost and Wood basins range from 93 to 109 percent. In the Salmon basin, year-to-date precipitation is at 101 percent of normal and it ranges from 95 to 98 percent in the West Central basins.
Water supply shortages are predicted in many basins this summer, based on the surface water supply index. The Big Lost, Little Lost and Big Wood basins are among the areas expected to experience water supply issues as summer progresses.
Mackay Reservoir holds 71 percent of its normal water. The Little Wood Reservoir is at 94 percent and Magic Reservoir holds just 31 percent of its normal water.
Streamflow in the Salmon River basin is expected to be well above normal. Streamflow in the Lost and Wood basins is predicted to range from 71 to 93 percent of normal.