BOISE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications.

The agency last week made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Northwest Environmental Advocates and the Idaho Conservation League. The court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2008 disapproval of Idaho’s mercury criteria created a mandatory duty for the EPA to develop criteria for the state that complies with the federal Clean Water Act.

