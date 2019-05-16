In about a month, readers of The Challis Messenger will receive their paper a day earlier than has been the case.
Effective June 12, the Messenger publication day will move to Wednesdays. The shift to producing the paper one day earlier each week means earlier deadlines. All advertisements must be placed by 4:30 p.m. Friday the week before publication. Obituaries must be submitted by that same Friday afternoon deadline. Subscription changes must be submitted by noon on Mondays to be in effect for that week’s paper. The new deadline schedule takes effect Friday, May 24 because the Messenger office is closed Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.
News releases should always be submitted as early as possible. Releases are printed as close to an upcoming event as possible or as soon after an event occurs as possible, but not necessarily the same week the item is submitted. While there isn’t a firm deadline for news submissions, the production schedule likely prevents any releases submitted after Friday afternoon from being printed in the following week’s paper. Items for the events calendar will be accepted until 11 a.m. on Mondays.
The Messenger office, at 310 Main, opens at 9 a.m. weekdays. Beginning June 12, the office will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. the other four weekdays. The office is open until at least 4 p.m. every weekday, and most days until 6 p.m. The office number is 208-879-4445.