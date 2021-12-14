Messenger won't publish on Dec. 30 By The Messenger Dec 14, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No issue of The Challis Messenger will be published on Thursday, Dec. 30.Watch next week’s paper for more details about limited office hours at the Messenger in the week between Christmas and New Year’s. The advertising deadline for the Thursday, Jan. 6 issue will not change. It will be 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags The Challis Messenger Deadline Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Egbert, Dick Fight over death penalty brewing in West Yellowstone murder case Inmate arrested after apparent beating death at Idaho prison Pantoja, Domingo & Jodene Rio favela seeks to improve kids' lives through golf Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings Where’s the money coming from in Idaho’s statewide races? Brown, Lonnie Smith, Branden Eddington, Ronald Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.