Now he's retired from the Forest Service, Mackay resident Mike Foster said he can focus all his attention on being a good City Council member if elected to the Mackay council Nov. 2.
Foster was on the council from 2012 to 2016, but said he didn't accomplish enough in that time. The current council has accomplished some of the goals Foster focused on and he would like a chance to help them solve more problems.
The problems left to address include ongoing maintenance and unavoidable growth, Foster said. Foster is particularly concerned about Mackay's streets, which require annual maintenance, including resurfacing. If elected, Foster said he will be proactive about maintenance. That translates into fiscal responsibility, he said, since delayed maintenance has a way of getting more expensive over time. Foster said Mackay's infrastructure needs must be addressed because recent housing developments will stress aging systems. The last thing Foster wants is for Mackay to grow beyond its means and stretch things like the 50-year-old sewer system to the breaking point.
With the right people on the council, growth can be regulated to ensure infrastructure matches it accordingly, he said. Growth needs to be balanced because of Mackay's tight budget, Foster said. As the cost of materials and services keep increasing, Foster believes it will take people like him, who have experience working with the city budget, to keep the city from going in the red.
Foster wants back on the council in part because he likes what current members and Mayor Wayne Olsen have done. When he was on the council, Foster said Mackay's sewer and water rates, which are some of the lowest in Idaho, were even lower. This, combined with many delinquent payments, left the city in a budget deficit on water and sewer, Foster said.
Since he left, city officials have done a good job of raising rates, being more assertive with delinquent customers and running Mackay, Foster said. However, there is always room for improvement, and Foster said his prior experience makes him uniquely positioned to bring that to the Mackay council.
Foster is seeking one of four open spots on the Mackay council. Other candidates for the council are Reva McConnell, Dennis Wallin, Greg Blackwell, Dean Wall and Richard Mangum.