More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than had in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported in late September that 736 adult sockeye salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean to the Stanley Basin. But only 46 came from adult fish that spawned naturally in Redfish Lake.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.