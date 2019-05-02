Visitors to the Salmon-Challis National Forest are reminded that the forest offers a smartphone app that focuses on historical and interpretive sites in the Yankee Fork drainage, the Yankee Fork gold dredge, Custer Motorway and the historic towns of Bonanza and Custer.
People can learn the background of the historic sites and see historic photos. Step-by-step tours for Custer and the motorway are available. Information about hunting, fishing and camping with links to Idaho Fish and Game websites is available. Links are also available to motor vehicle use maps, the forest visitor guide and the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park's trail map.
The mobile app can be found at https://scnf.oncel.com. Google Play users can download it at http://bit.ly/oncellgp. Apple users can find it at http://bit.ly/oncellios.
The apps were created through a partnership with OnCell, an app development company that focuses on mobile tour experiences through cellphone technology.