People who don’t have internet access at their homes or who have travel plans that might mean no reliable Wi-Fi connections now have an easy alternative to get online when they need to.
The Challis Public Library has mobile Wi-Fi hotspots that patrons can check out — just like they check out books or laptops or other materials.
A grant from the Federal Communications Commission paid for 30 of the devices, which are about the size of an old flip phone from 20 or so years ago, library Director Becky Mitchell said. Mitchell secured a $25,000 grant to pay for the equipment and the service through the FCC’s emergency connectivity fund.
She applied for the grant about a year ago, but didn’t hear until about Christmas time that the library had been awarded the money. So she scrambled, and with help from the team at CusterTel, the devices were ordered and delivered to Challis. The library paid about $120 per unit and signed up for the internet plans to operate them, Mitchell said.
The grant provides funding through June 2023. Another round of funding was announced last week and Mitchell said she will apply for more money to keep the program operating longer in Challis. Library board members will discuss funding options beyond grants.
CusterTel Director of Wireless Operations Jentre Spencer said cooperative officials were so impressed with the devices after ordering them for the library that they bought more to stock for their customers to purchase.
Spencer expressed her gratitude to Mitchell for “shopping local” when buying the mobile devices.
“We were excited when Becky reached out to us and gave us the opportunity to help serve the community,” Spencer said. “I’m thankful that Becky is going out and looking for these kind of opportunities.”
While the library qualifies for a discounted internet service rate for its other computers that are used by patrons, the hotspots aren’t eligible for the FCC’s E-Rate program, Mitchell said. That program subsidizes telecommunications fees for schools and libraries.
The devices “are 100 percent ready to go,” Mitchell said. They’ve been catalogued and she has little bags that users can tote them around in.
A big bonus of the mobile hotspots, she said, is they can support multiple devices, with high speeds available to all the users. She and her staff tested the hotspots, connecting a couple of computers and cellphones, streaming music and YouTube videos to a single hotspot, with great success, she said. They tried Zoom calls, which worked “with no issues.” The hotspots come with unlimited data and work anywhere there is cell service. That’s not to say a person couldn’t “max it out” though, she cautioned.
“The speed is great. They work well,” she said. “You turn them on and connect immediately.” The connection process is the same as connecting to any Wi-Fi network. The network name and password are on the box the hotspot comes in.
She expects people to check them out when traveling to do business in other towns or even when they travel on vacation. The hotspots can be checked out for two weeks at a time and can be renewed if there isn’t a wait list of other patrons who want to use one, Mitchell said. People must have a library card to check one out. There are a couple other restrictions, Mitchell said. Only adults — age 18 and older — can check them out; only one unit per household can be checked out; patrons can’t have overdue materials or library fines. Mitchell’s not too worried that people will steal the units. If someone fails to return a hotspot by its due date, it will be turned off and unable to connect to the internet, becoming useless to the person who kept it.
“Sure, we’d be out the cost of the equipment then,” Mitchell said. “But the benefit of making these available to people is more than the possible negatives.”
Anyone who lives in the city limits of Challis can get a free library card to the city library. People outside the city limits can purchase library cards for $30 a year, which can be pro-rated by the month. A photo identification card and proof of where a person lives are required to obtain a card.
Mitchell is especially excited that Challis received enough money to buy 30 units. Most libraries which are in the program have 15 or fewer units, she said.
“I feel really lucky that we could get the quantity — and we need that many. We know some people don’t have internet at home because they come in and use our computers regularly.” These devices can help those folks, she said.