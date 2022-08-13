Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, will be the new chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party, one of few women to ever lead the party.
Delegates selected Moon by a vote of 434-287 last month at their convention. Moon unseats Chairman Tom Luna, who was elected in 2020. Moon thanked Luna for his service as chairman and said she appreciated the support of the delegation.
“We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep this state free,” Moon said.
Moon earned high marks from conservative and libertarian groups for her hard-right voting record, and during the campaign for secretary of state, Moon said she did not believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected by Americans in 2020. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
“The primaries are over, and my heart is strong,” Moon said. “And I’m committed to seeing Republicans up and down the ticket get elected in November.”
Luna told delegates it was an honor to serve as the state party chairman and said he respected the will of the people. “I only wish and hope for the best for the Republican Party going forward,” Luna said. “A party that I love so much.”
Members of Take Back Idaho, a group of Republicans from across Idaho who are opposed to extremism within the party, issued a statement saying the election represents a dangerous lurch to the fringes of the party.
“Dorothy Moon’s election to Idaho GOP leadership is absolutely disturbing. Moon’s dangerous gallery of associations — including militant Ammon Bundy, militia leader Eric Parker, convicted rapist Aaron von Ehlinger, and white nationalists like Wendy Rogers — should be disqualifying for state party leadership,” the statement said. “But, fresh from their rightful rejection by Idaho voters just eight weeks ago, Moon and her powerful cronies are doing what they do best: changing the rules, courting extremists, and demanding allegiance to their dark vision for Idaho. With Dorothy Moon’s election to leadership, the Idaho Republican Party has firmly lost all touch with the average Idahoan.”