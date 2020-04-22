Dorothy Moon has represented District 8B in the Idaho House for four years, and in that time she said she has helped resolve countless problems for her neighbors and constituents.
"Mainly it's navigating state laws and federal regulations that most people need help with," Moon said. "I just like being helpful."
Her need to help is what originally drove her to run for office in 2016. Because of her background as an educator, Moon said people came to her with questions about Common Core and asked her opinion. She said people mostly thought the statewide education standards were too tough, particularly in math. Moon agreed and decided to become a representative to change the standards.
While campaigning in 2016, Moon said she discovered how damaging the standards were because they were making students feel inadequate and unintelligent.
"If kids don't feel successful, they won't get invested in what they're learning," Moon said.
Moon promised, if re-elected, she will continue to try to remove Common Core and come up with a new standard that is more friendly to Idaho students, particularly in rural areas.
One of the biggest problems she's noticed since she began working in the capital is Idaho politics focus heavily on populated areas like Ada County. She said rural Idahoans get ignored in Boise, which is something she has fought against.
Education and rural representation will be a big focus for Moon in 2021, but the most pressing concern going into the 2021 Legislature is the effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on the economy. She said politicians will have their work cut out for them when they have to find some way to pump life into Idaho's stalled economy.
Moon said the best plan to restart the economy is to explore as many options as possible. She wants to loosen restrictions on natural resources, allowing industries like logging and mining more room to grow. She also intends to help small businesses struggling under the statewide closure get back on their feet.
As a small business owner, Moon said the last thing she wants is for hard-working Idahoans to close their businesses permanently. To prevent this, Moon said politicians might have to look outside the state for inspiration on how to keep Idahoans afloat.
Moon has tried to get Idaho in line with the 2018 Farm Bill. It contains a provision that removes hemp as a schedule 1 drug and lists it as an agricultural commodity. Farmers in 48 states can legally grow and sell hemp and CBD oil, and according to Moon, those growers are seeing excellent profits.
"We've got to get the economy back and we're missing out on a lot of economic opportunities," Moon said.
Moon supports legalizing hemp and CBD oil because she trusts people to make their own decisions. For example, she said if people prefer using CBD oil to live with their fibromyalgia and they can afford it, she sees no reason the government should prevent that.
"If it's good for them and their economic situation, who are we to tell them no?" Moon asked.
Moon said it's been an honor to represent District 8 the last four years. The experience has taught her a lot, such as the importance of supporting rural Idahoans. She said the future looks bleak at the moment, but she believes her district will bounce back.
"Rural Idaho folks are tough," Moon said.
Moon is running for a two-year term in District 8B, which encompasses Custer, Lemhi, Boise, Gem and Valley counties. She faces LaVerne Sessions of Salmon in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for the House seat.
Casting ballots will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state's website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms. Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse. Request forms are also available at the post offices in Challis and Mackay and at the Stanley Community Building.