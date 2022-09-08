moose fire map 9.8

More areas north of Salmon near the Moose Fire were evacuated around 9 p.m. Wednesday as the fire crossed Ridge Road and moved downhill toward the city limits. It's now within 3 miles of U.S. Highway 93 at Stormy Peak Road.

Wednesday's evacuations followed Tuesday's evacuation of the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg, according to members of the Great Basin Incident Management Team 5, who are managing the fire.

