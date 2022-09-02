The Moose Fire has burned just shy of 100,000 acres near Salmon since it was reported July 17.
On Tuesday, the fire size was listed at 98,677 acres. It’s considered 44 percent contained. There are 735 people assigned to the fire, along with six helicopters. Management of the fire was transferred Monday to the Great Basin Incident Management Team 5.
Some roads and trails in the Salmon-Challis Forest remain closed, but the Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are now open, as is U.S. Highway 93. However, fire managers caution people that debris and rocks are falling from the burned areas onto Salmon River Road and some traffic delays should be expected.
The Woodtick fire has now burned more than 6,000 acres since lightning ignited it July 14 about 27 miles west of Challis. A total of 26 firefighters are working the fire, which is experiencing minimal fire activity.
The Norton Fire, about 7 miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, has burned 1,859 acres. It is being monitored by remote cameras and aircraft, but no firefighters are on site.
The Wolf Fang Fire, about 4 miles northeast of the Middle Fork Salmon River and Big Creek, hasn’t grown much in the last week, standing at 1,521 acres. Because the fire is in rough, inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, it’s being monitored, but not battled.