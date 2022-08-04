Three wildfires continue to burn in the Salmon-Challis Forest, with the largest — the Moose Fire — growing to almost 60,000 acres by Tuesday morning.
The Moose Fire is burning about 17 miles north of Salmon, generating much of the smoke hovering above Custer and Lemhi counties. The fire poses risk to the municipal watershed for Salmon, homes, infrastructure for energy, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, mines and recreational ventures including river rafting, according to Forest Service officials.
Management of the fire was switched Wednesday from the Great Basin Team 2 to the Great Basin Team 1. A total of 1,065 firefighters are assigned to the fire, with 59 engines, 10 helicopters and 29 hand crews.
Drones were employed last weekend, in a strategic firing operation, to remove fuels between the fire front and the indirect containment line. That effort was an attempt to bring the fire down to the river north of Comet Creek, fire officials said in a news release. Air tankers continue to drop retardant to slow the growth of spot fires that could be started by falling embers. Burnout operations were conducted Monday along the Diamond line on the east side of the fire to prevent it from moving farther south. Those burns were geared to protect the community of Salmon and its municipal watershed.
Traffic restrictions remain in place on Salmon River Road, with pilot cars leading restricted traffic through. The road is closed to everyone except residents, river permit holders and river shuttles. All forest roads and trails in the area of the fire are closed.
Evacuations remain a possibility for people who live along U.S. Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork; from Pine Creek to Salmon River Road and from Tower Creek to Carmen. The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has listed those properties in go and set status levels.
The exact cause of the Moose Fire, which started near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River, remains unknown. But forest officials said it was caused by people. On Tuesday, it was listed at 23 percent contained. The fire was reported July 17.
The Woodtick Fire, burning about 6 miles northwest of Meyers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, grew to 4,130 acres by Tuesday.
The fire size grew during the weekend because of backburns set by firefighters to bring the fire off the steep slopes, Forest Service Public Information Officer Randy Pyle said.
The goal is to bring the western flank of the fire to Camas Creek which should “allow us to secure the edge with less risk to our firefighters,” he said. Some rainfall on Monday helped secure the fire edge. Rain was in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday at the fire scene, which fire managers said should slow the fire.
The fire is being battled by 117 firefighters with five engines and two helicopters. Lightning ignited the fire on July 14.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has listed residents in the Camas Creek area at go evacuation status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary, Pyle said. Ready status is in place for residents at Castle and Silver creeks. That means people should prepare for the possibility of evacuation. Silver Creek Road is closed because of the fire.
A temporary flight restriction is in place for airspace above the Woodtick Fire and drone pilots are cautioned to not fly their drones in the area, because that means firefighters can’t fly there.
The Wolf Fang Fire is about 4 miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork Salmon River in the wilderness area.
Like the Woodtick, it was started by lightning on July 13. It has burned 822 acres in inaccessible terrain filled with snag hazards. The fire is being monitored by personnel at the Middle Fork Peak lookout and by aviation pilots.
The Central Idaho fire dispatch zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis Forest, remains listed in extreme fire danger. Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place on all public lands and on private forest and range lands in the dispatch zone.
Lemhi County’s air quality has been degraded by wildfire smoke, and is listed as unhealthy for people in sensitive air quality groups. Officials with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality recommend that children, elderly people and people with respiratory problems stay inside as much as possible. No open burning is currently allowed in Lemhi County.
Besides the volume of smoke being generated by the Moose Fire, smoke from the large McKinney Fire in California and the Woodtick Fire are adding to the poor air quality in Lemhi and Custer counties. Winds on Monday and cooler temperatures Monday evening and Tuesday helped clear some smoke from the region, but fire officials say smoke will return this week.