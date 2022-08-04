moose fire smoke 8.4.jpeg

A smoke column generated by the Moose Fire is seen from Upper Spring Creek Road during the weekend.

 Rob McGirr photo

Three wildfires continue to burn in the Salmon-Challis Forest, with the largest — the Moose Fire — growing to almost 60,000 acres by Tuesday morning.

The Moose Fire is burning about 17 miles north of Salmon, generating much of the smoke hovering above Custer and Lemhi counties. The fire poses risk to the municipal watershed for Salmon, homes, infrastructure for energy, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, mines and recreational ventures including river rafting, according to Forest Service officials.

