Moving Moose Nevada

A cow moose and her calf walk up a hill in Northeastern Nevada. Moose are quietly populating the northeastern corner of Nevada without the help of humans. It’s the first time a big game species has done so in Nevada without help from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to the agency.

 Nevada Department of Wildlife

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate.

Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the 1950s, but about a decade ago observations began to climb in the northeast corner of the state. By 2018, the Nevada Department of Wildlife estimated there were between 30 and 50 moose in the state. Now, their numbers total well above 100, according to department biologist Kari Huebner.

