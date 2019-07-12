Lightning ignited six new fires in the Salmon-Challis National Forest between July 8 and 12.
The Moose Fire was reported late the afternoon of July 11 about seven miles southwest of North Fork. It's burning on about a tenth of an acre. Four firefighters are on scene.
Also on July 11, the Dummy Fire was reported at the head of Birch and Camp creeks, just south of Williams Lake about 12 miles southwest of Salmon. It covers 2 acres and has a Type 2 hand crew on scene.
The Shady Fire was reported the evening of July 10. It is about two miles east of the Seafoam guard station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It's estimated at 375 acres in subalpine fir and lodgepole pine. A type 2 wildland crew is assigned to the fire, but because of fire conditions firefighters haven't been able to directly engage with the fire. Instead, they are using point protection strategy to minimize exposure to firefighters and protect mining and Forest Service infrastructure in the area.
The Queen Fire about six miles northwest of Salmon was reported July 10 and called out the same day. It burned one-quarter of an acre.
The Birch Fire was reported July 8 near Birch Creek about six miles upstream from the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon. The 2-acre fire was called out on July 10.
The Trapper Fire, reported July 8, was called out July 9. It burned about a tenth of an acre in the Trapper Gulch area.
The Waterfall Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area continues to show little activity. The fire was reported July 7. It is holding at about 300 acres on the east side of the Middle Fork Salmon River about one mile southeast of the confluence of the Middle Fork and Big Creek. It's burning in inaccessible terrain and remains in monitor status, being allowed to play out naturally.
The central Idaho fire zone remains in moderate fire danger, but forest officials remind people that the forest dries out quickly when temperatures heat up as they have in recent days.