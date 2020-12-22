Keeping portions of the Three Blaze Trail in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness open was a project tackled by volunteers with the Idaho Trails Association earlier this year.
The trail was built during the Gold Rush days of 1902 to connect the former Idaho mining town of Dixie with the Thunder Mountain mining district. It originally stretched across 90 miles.
Portions of the trail remain intact and usable, but much of the trail has been lost. Fires in the last 100-plus years have obscured the route and made it hard to find the iconic “three blazes” along the trail. The blazes were trail markers cut by ax into trees along the way to guide travelers, according to Kelly Hewes with the Idaho Trails Association.
The Monumental Creek Trail, Ramey Ridge Trail and a segment dubbed Three Blaze Trail are all maintained and open to hikers.
Volunteers John Platt, Art Troutner and Dave Beck spent three days in the Campbell’s Ferry area in May mapping sections of the trail and documenting artifacts along the way, according to Hewes.
Their efforts are part of a larger study of the Three Blaze Trail, Payette National Forest Heritage Program Assistant Archaeologist Morgan Zedalis said. The Campbell’s Ferry and Chamberlain Basin areas where the volunteers worked for the last two years “were probably some of the harder portions of the trail” to identify, Zedalis said.
By the time the volunteers finished their 2020 work they had connected portions of the trail discovered a year ago with the newer sections identified earlier this year, Hewes said. The route along Little Trout Creek was determined “with some certainty,” after having been unknown for many years.
Payette Forest officials plan to nominate the Three Blaze Trail for a listing on the National Register and possibly seek its designation as a national trail, Hewes said.