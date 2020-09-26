West well 2 in Challis is scheduled to be drilled another 50 to 75 feet in late October as part of an effort to see how many gallons per minute it can produce.
“We’re hoping for the normal 500 gallons per minute, but were banking on 275,” Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said.
A hydrologist and construction crew will drill deeper in an attempt to hit fissures that contain subterranean water, Barrett said. That would increase the amount of water pumped by the well, which could return it to traditional levels.
“It’s not recharging the way it used to,” Barrett said. City workers discovered west wells 2 and 3 sustained damage last year. Barrett said part of that damage is the wells don’t refill as fast as they previously did, which means the wells can’t pump enough to consistently meet the needs of water users. The wells were shut off and the city slowly switched to a clear well that’s fed by groundwater while repairs began.
Having already decided well 3 is too damaged to be repaired, Barrett and city maintenance workers focused their efforts and resources into restoring well 2.
Barrett explained they’re expecting 275 gallons-per-minute because according to the hydrologist, the damage to the well is extensive enough that 500 would be asking too much.
With the clear well currently running full power at 1,200 gallons per minute and resuming the responsibility of being the main water source, Barrett said Challis residents shouldn’t see any more interruptions in their water service. Earlier this spring, when water consumption increased as people began watering lawns and gardens, Barrett said some people correlated a drop in water pressure with switching to the clear well. Barrett explained the drop in pressure occurred mostly because of the increased consumption, not because of the clear well.
The mayor said the city will use the clear well no longer than 2023. The plan is to get west well 2 fixed. The eventual goal is to dig a new production well, Barrett said, to replace west well 3. The city plans to seek grant funds from the Department of Commerce for a new well. Barrett plans to present the repair work to west well 2 along with the preliminary engineering and cost estimates for a new well to state officials to show Challis is ready to put grant money to quick use.
If Commerce Department officials award the city a grant, Barrett said it will take another year at least for construction to begin. A lot of infrastructure would need to go in before a well is drilled, Barrett said. Since Challis is built on a hill, the well would need help reaching the “top of town,” or First, Second and Third streets, Barrett said.