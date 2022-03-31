Elections bills dominated the 2022 Idaho legislative session. Legislators introduced more than 60 bills that would change voting, voter registration, absentee ballot or election laws.
This year, all 105 legislative seats and all statewide offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, are up for election, and the primaries are May 17 — with some candidates running in new areas, because of redistricting.
Several bills that Republicans pushed in the name of election integrity, and would have made significant changes to voting and elections laws, passed the House but were never taken up in the Idaho Senate, including:
House Bill 761: Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, wrote three versions of this bill, which would have made it so that student IDs were no longer accepted at the polls and that Idahoans who register to vote on Election Day would need to bring additional documentation to prove their citizenship, residence and identity. All three bills died when the session adjourned.
House Bill 693: Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, sponsored the bill, which would have prohibited absentee ballot drop boxes. The Idaho House passed the bill but the Idaho Senate never took it up.
House Bill 567: Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, sponsored this bill, which would have made a last-minute change shortening the official filing period for candidates for elected office to file paperwork to appear on the ballots. The bill was sent out for amendments and never advanced.
House Bill 439: Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, sponsored the bill, which would have made it so that voters who are not affiliated with a political party could no longer affiliate with a political party on the day of a primary election. The bill barely passed the Idaho House but was never taken up in the Idaho Senate.
House Bill 547: House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, sponsored the bill, which would have made it a crime to turn in an absentee ballot for a friend, neighbor or co-worker who is not a relative or living with the voter. The Idaho House passed the bill but the Idaho Senate never took it up.
While the Idaho Legislature did pass the largest tax cut in state history via House Bill 436 and used some of the state’s projected surplus to pay off debt, the Legislature did not come to agreement around a major property tax proposal.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, sponsored House Bill 741, which would have removed all property tax from a homeowner’s primary residence other than bonds and school levies while at the same time increasing the sales tax. However, House Bill 741 never made it out of committee and legislators adjourned without a major property tax reduction, even though Idahoans have been speaking out about increases to their property taxes in recent years.
“I think that property tax is a huge disappointment,” Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said. “We were successful in getting relief to some seniors and walking back some of the negative effects of House Bill 389 from last year. But as far as a larger solution, that remains unfinished business for sure.”