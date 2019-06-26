Henry Zukow of Trenton, Michigan, was injured in a motorcycle crash about 3 miles north of Challis on June 11.
A passerby stopped to help Zukow before emergency responders arrived.
Zukow was driving north on U.S. Highway 93 and swerved off the road after blacking out. It isn’t known why he blacked out. He crashed into a barbed-wire fence and was thrown from his motorcycle. Sparks from the 2001 Honda started a small grass fire. A Custer County sheriff’s deputy beat the flames out with a shovel. Firefighters hosed down the small spot.
Zukow was taken by ambulance to Challis Area Health Center and treated for non-incapacitating injuries, according to Sheriff Stu Lumpkin’s report. Zukow had no idea he had crashed or where he was, the sheriff wrote.