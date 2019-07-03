Three motorcyclists were taken to two area hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash northeast of Ellis the afternoon of June 29.
Idaho State Police troopers were called to the crash at 2:56 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 93.
Nickolas P. Aguirre, 49, of Mackay was driving a 2009 Honda motorcycle. Michael L. Callan, 49, of Morinville, Alberta, Canada, was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Jack D. Redlick, 36, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Aguirre and Redick were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance. Callan was taken by ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.
State police didn’t release details on how the crash occurred nor the conditions of the cyclists.