This year’s Mountain Mamas arts and crafts show in Stanley has been canceled, a victim of COVID-19.
Mountain Mamas member Adrienne Stark said club members had a difficult time trying to decide whether to cancel or conduct the 44th show next month.
In the end, after acknowledging how small Stanley is, the limited health care available in the city and the fact that most club members are 50 or older, the choice seemed clear, she said.
“We have 160 booths and thousands of people,” Stark, the chairwoman of vendors for the fair, said. “We can’t do the kind of social distancing and follow the health guidelines as recommended.” Because Stanley is such a tiny town, there’s no where to spread out a fair of that size to allow for proper space between booths, nor is it feasible to keep people six feet apart or control how many people wander into an open park area at one time, she said.
“We can’t move all the booths that far away from each other. We can’t prevent people from touching merchandise. Everybody will be swirling around. So we were honest with ourselves,” she said.
“We’re proud of the fair,” Stark said. “We know it gives pleasure to so many. We are one of the important things that happen here. But we also know our own limitations.”
The bottom line for Mountain Mamas members, she said, was “we’re a small city that doesn’t have the ability to spread out and control the crowd. We just can’t do it.”
Club members are saddened by the decision and they know community members and visitors will miss the show, Stark said.
But, “we care about our town, our people and our visitors and we cannot meet the state of Idaho guidelines on size of gatherings and social distancing,” she said.