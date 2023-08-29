Tropical Storm How Hilary Happened

Firefighters in Cathedral City, California, use a skip loader to rescue a person from an assisted living center after the street was flooded with mud Aug. 21.

 Mark J. Terrill/AP

A natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation's midsection and other factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary's record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada, scientists figure.

Cooked up is the key phrase, since hot water and hot air were crucial in rapidly growing Hilary and then steering the storm on an unusual path that dumped 10 months of rain in a single weekend in normally bone-dry places. Nearly a foot of rain fell in parts of Southern California's mountains, while cities smashed summertime records.


