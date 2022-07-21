So far this summer, 14 wildfires have been reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, forest officials say.
The biggest, the Moose Fire, had burned about 12,283 acres on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road No. 30 about 5 miles southwest of North Fork by Tuesday morning.
Three helicopters are dropping water on the fire. Seven fire crews are working the fire. Several roads and trails in that area have been closed because of the Moose Fire. It was detected July 17. High winds on Monday grew the fire from about 1,000 acres to 12,000-plus.
Fire managers are worried the fire could affect travel on U.S. Highway 93. It is already affecting access to several Middle Fork Salmon River boat launch sites. Pilot cars are leading traffic on some roads in the area.
Three fires are burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness area. The two Woodtick fires have consumed a total of 25 acres about 6 miles west of Meyers Cove. They were reported July 13. The Wolf Fang Fire is about 4 miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork Salmon River. It’s burned about 75 acres since being detected on July 13.
The Banner Fire, caused by humans, was called controlled on July 10 after burning 15 acres in a week about 3 miles north of Banner Summit.
The forest and most of Central Idaho are listed in extreme fire danger and people are asked to use caution with campfires and other activities that could start a wildfire.