REXBURG — An Apollo 11 display has landed at the Legacy Flight Museum.
The display is part of the Legacy Flight Museum and the Museum of Rexburg: Home of the Teton Flood Exhibit’s 50th year anniversary celebration of the Apollo 11 landing.
Museum officials are creating a display showcasing the original console used at the Johnson Space Center in July 1969 when NASA launched the Apollo 11. The display continues across town at the Museum of Rexburg: Home of the Teton Flood Exhibit where officials have created an exhibit featuring a cutout of Buzz Aldrin in his original flight suit.
The display will remain at the flight museum through September. Anyone who buys a ticket to visit the flight museum may use that same ticket to visit the Apollo 11 display at the Museum of Rexburg.
On July 16, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted off from Kennedy Space Center at Florida’s Cape Canaveral via a 363-foot tall Saturn V Rocket. Four days later, and while Collins remained inside the Columbia circling the moon, Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the moon via the lunar module nicknamed “The Eagle.”
Shortly after, Armstrong radioed NASA officials.
“‘Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.’ Mission control erupts in celebration as the tension breaks, and a controller tells the crew ‘You got a bunch of guys about to turn blue, we’re breathing again,” according to the NASA website.
At 11 p.m., Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon. He told an enthralled earthly audience, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” It’s estimated that a half a billion people watched the event, NASA reported.
Aldrin also walked on the moon and reported how the moon’s surface was of “magnificent desolation.” The two astronauts explored the moon’s surface for nearly three hours and collected samples and took pictures. Before leaving, the men left an American flag and a plaque stating “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.”
Four days later, the men returned to earth by splashing down in the ocean near Hawaii.
It was the beginning of the space program that then-President John F. Kennedy had hoped for.
Museum of Rexburg: Home of the Teton Flood Exhibit official Alisha Tietjen said officials learned about the Apollo II display via the Emerging Museum Professionals Facebook page.
“We saw where they were advertising for it. We jumped on it. This is one of the first of six museums to have this display. This is the only one in Idaho,” she said.
“They’re offering this to small museums to people who might not have the opportunity to see anything like this. We really wanted it to come to Idaho,” Tietjen said.
After learning that the Apollo 11 display would land in Rexburg, Tietjen worked with Legacy Flight Museum officials to have the console display featured there. A NASA grant allowed for the console exhibit piece.
For more information on the displays, call the museum at 208-359-3063.