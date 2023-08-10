micky braun 8.10
Buy Now

Micky Braun and his family members return to Challis this week for the Braun Brothers Reunion festival. Micky’s band, Micky and the Motorcars, wrap up the Thursday night session of the three-day event.

 Shelley Ridenour file photo

Challis is swelling with visitors this week as the annual Braun Brothers Reunion music festival kicks off Thursday evening.

There are a few new things for the 2023 edition, Cody Braun said, but many of the familiar, popular features return this year.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.