Micky Braun and his family members return to Challis this week for the Braun Brothers Reunion festival. Micky’s band, Micky and the Motorcars, wrap up the Thursday night session of the three-day event.
Challis is swelling with visitors this week as the annual Braun Brothers Reunion music festival kicks off Thursday evening.
There are a few new things for the 2023 edition, Cody Braun said, but many of the familiar, popular features return this year.
A big change, he said, is an expansion of food that people can purchase. Seven food trucks and a food booth will set up on the festival grounds next to the Challis Golf Course. A water and soft drink booth will also operate this year.
"It's always tough to get enough food choices," Braun said. But he and his brothers are hopeful the eight vendors will offer enough variety that everyone will find something they like.
On the music side, "a bunch of new bands" will be featured this year, he said. "It's always fun to have new people come. We like to catch performers on their way up. We've always had an eye and ear for up-and-comer bands."
Among the new performers this year are Richard Thompson, a songwriter and guitar player from England who wrote "1952 Vincent Black Lightning." It's become one of Reckless Kelly's most popular songs, Braun said. Cody and Willy Braun lead Reckless Kelly. Their younger brothers, Micky and Gary, have their own band, Micky and the Motorcars.
Thompson performs an acoustic set at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Another new feature is Thursday's opening acts, Cody Braun said. The trio of Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh and Kelly Willis bring their country flavor to the stage at 4 p.m. to get things rolling.
The four Braun brothers' dad, Muzzie, and uncle Gary, are at every reunion, but this year Muzzie and Gary's brother Billy will also join the action. "They haven't all been here for a while," Cody said of the older Braun brothers.
Tickets for this year's festival can still be purchased at the gate. Three-day passes are $205; a two-day pass for Friday and Saturday is $155 and a one-day pass is $95.
"Just come for the day if you can't spend the weekend in Challis," Cody said. "We encourage folks to come and support live music in your backyard" in a setting of 3,500 people, not 30,000 like some regional festivals.
Music starts at 4 p.m. Thursday with Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh and Kelly Willis on stage. At 5:30 p.m. Thursday Jason Eady plays, followed by The Vandoliers at 7. Micky and the Motorcars close out Thursday night beginning at 8:30. The performances end around 10 p.m. each night.
Friday's show begins at 4 p.m. with Jason Scott and the High Heat. The Wilder Blue play at 5:30 p.m. Thompson takes the stage at 7 p.m. Cody Canada and the Departed close Friday's show, beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Braun family members are joined by their friends for the Braun family jam at 1 p.m. Saturday. Django Walker and friends play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Damn Quails perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by John Fullbright at 5:30 p.m. American Aquarium plays at 7. Reckless Kelly wraps the festival beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
