“We need to take care of the animals of Custer County,” said Michelle Christianson, treasurer of Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary.
Such was the sentiment of the Mutt Strut, a Sept. 7 festival put on by the sanctuary in Mackay for dogs seeking homes.
The event began with a parade where between 25 and 30 dogs, including five from the shelter, swaggered down Main Street. Breeds of all kinds came dressed up in outfits ranging from bumblebees to princesses to an angler.
After the parade, the party moved to Tank Park, where the fun continued with an amateur dog show. The first to be shown were the dogs up for adoption. One border collie mix looking for a home, Josie, was particularly excited to participate. Running through the obstacle course the sanctuary set up, Josie knocked everything over with great enthusiasm. After the shelter dogs had their moment, dogs with owners had a chance to show off. Pari, a small black-and-white mix owned by Mary Ann Igoe of Blackfoot, handled the jumps and tube with impressive speed. The final event determined which dog could eat peanut butter the fastest, where Pari and her quick tongue won.
The event concluded with a raffle and the presentation of a $6,000 donation from Margie Van Orden of the Friends of Mackay’s Animals. The organization formerly put on the Mutt Strut, but they are dissolving and joining forces with the sanctuary to provide homes for animals in need.
With the merging of the two groups, Van Orden expects the event to be “bigger and better next year.”