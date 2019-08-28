People are invited to strut their mutts at the Sept. 7 Mutt Strut in Mackay.
This will mark the fourth year for the fun day for dogs, but it’s the first year that the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary is involved, sanctuary CEO Tirzah Stuart said. The Mackay Friends of Animals have organized past events, but that volunteer group is dissolving, so the Challis sanctuary team has stepped up for the strut.
Activities kick off at noon with a parade on Main Street. The rest of the fun takes place in Tank Park.
People can dress up their dogs, and themselves, if they want, Stuart said. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest.
Dogs will be available for adoption. Other animal sanctuaries, shelters and rescue groups have been invited to participate and Stuart said some of them have told her they’ll be on hand.
Rita June Richardson will provide musical entertainment and raffle drawings are planned. Parade participants get T-shirts and their dogs get bandannas. A taco stand and a hot dog booth will both operate.
Stuart is hopeful more food vendors and other vendors will soon sign up to participate because she’d like the event to become a festival. Any vendor is welcome, she said, arts, crafts, food, whatever. Vendors are charged a $20 booth fee. To sign up, contact the animal sanctuary for a vendor registration form by stopping by, calling 208-879-6500 or sending an email to hias@custertel.net.
Dogs need to be on a leash for the day.