Recollections of the giants of Idaho’s political past and their work which resulted in the preservation of wilderness and the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area were invoked at an anniversary celebration last month in Stanley.
The national recreation area was established 50 years ago, on Aug. 22, 1972. Forest Service and Stanley city officials held a 50th anniversary celebration on Aug. 20, with U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson leading the list of speakers.
Held at Pioneer Park in Stanley with the Sawtooth Range as the backdrop, people at the podium were occasionally drowned out by helicopters and air tankers flying in and out of the nearby Stanley Airport on their way to fill up with water to battle nearby wildfires.
Rep. Simpson joked that he didn’t want to face the audience while he spoke because that meant his back was turned to the mountains.
Simpson shared his love of the Sawtooths, telling the audience that “any time I find an excuse to come back here, I do.” While he played and hiked in the uncrowded area as a boy, Simpson said people must acknowledge that more and more people will be visiting the Stanley Basin because more people live in cities now than did decades ago and they are seeking outdoor experiences.
“Our challenge will be to make it a place they can come to,” he said.
Simpson weaved parts of his proposed Columbia Basin initiative into his comments. That proposal was released in February 2021. It’s a comprehensive, pricey plan to restore salmon and steelhead populations in the Northwest, an effort that’s been underway for 30 years and has cost $18 billion so far, he said, with no recovery achievements. His plan includes removing the four lower Snake River dams with funding to replace all the benefits those dams provide.
According to Simpson, there are 13 endangered salmon runs in the United States, including four in Idaho. “If we continue what we’re doing, those four species will go extinct,” he said. “So we need to try other things. Doing what we’re currently doing is what’s causing the problem.”
The congressman said he understands why some people oppose his suggestions and don’t want to make changes to the ways the Snake River is managed. “We humans like things to be the same,” he said. “But fish going extinct is not acceptable.”
Removing the dams in order to preserve a species is vital in the eyes of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Daniel Stone told the audience. Stone is a policy analyst in the tribes’ Fish and Wildlife Department.
“Salmon recovery is part of everything we do on the” Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Stone said. “We’re part of nature and the natural world will only sustain us as long as we take care of it.
“Stewardship requires extreme political courage,” he said. “That is an ethic we have to instill from generation to generation.”
Stanley Mayor Steve Botti credited the “vision of those who came before us,” for allowing for last month’s event to occur.
“They were not just dreamers, they had the persistence to make it happen,” Botti said. “We need to do the same.”
What the SNRA should be in 50 years is yet to be determined, he said. “The birth of this was a stunning achievement. The founders laid the groundwork, now it’s up to us. Fifty years from now people will stand here and look at the legacy we left them. Let’s hope we measured up.”
Botti said he believes public appreciation of the Sawtooth Valley will continue to grow “in part because the wild places are being diminished in the U.S.” It’s important for land managers and locals to educate and inform people about how to continue to protect such places as the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, he said.
Botti’s remarks about teaching visitors the importance of caring for the area were reinforced by Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary.
“Let’s make sure they know how to be responsible,” she said of visitors. “We don’t need a whole group of tourists who don’t know how to recreate. We need them to know to put fires out, to not hike in flip flops and how to treat wildlife.” Entities, including the Forest Service, guides, outfitters, local business people and nonprofit groups should all pitch in on education efforts, she said.
“I hope today is a recognition and a call to action,” McCleary said. “Let’s remind people there is so much in these lands to protect and honor.”
Idaho Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, promised to “do everything we can to preserve this for the next 50 years for our children and grandchildren.”
Lickley apologized for the Idaho Legislature’s failure earlier this year to approve a resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary. “I voted for it,” the Lemhi County native said. She delivered a copy of a resolution from the governor declaring August as Sawtooth National Recreation Area month. Gov. Brad Little’s resolution singled out Idaho Sens. Frank Church and Len Jordan, who authored the legislation and “shepherded the bill through the U.S. Senate,” and Idaho Reps. Orval Hansen and James McClure who supported the U.S. House’s version of the bill.
The Sawtooth National Recreation Area consists of “more than 700,000 acres, including more than 700 miles of hiking trails and more than 300 high-elevation alpine lakes,” the proclamation states, including the Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, Pioneer and Smoky mountain ranges. The establishment of the recreation area led to the 2015 act which designated the Hemingway-Boulders, Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds and Jim McClure-Jerry Peak wilderness areas.
Forest Service Intermountain Region Deputy Regional Forester Deborah Oakeson also lauded the foresight of the people who helped establish the recreation area.
Now it’s time for leaders to be prepared to evolve and address the issues of the future, she said. Efforts must be maintained to “keep this place as is so people can keep coming here.” Things could have gone a totally different way, Oakesen pointed out, and the Sawtooth Valley could be full of resorts and developed areas, not wilderness and open space.