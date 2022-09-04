Recollections of the giants of Idaho’s political past and their work which resulted in the preservation of wilderness and the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area were invoked at an anniversary celebration last month in Stanley.

The national recreation area was established 50 years ago, on Aug. 22, 1972. Forest Service and Stanley city officials held a 50th anniversary celebration on Aug. 20, with U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson leading the list of speakers.

