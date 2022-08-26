There are just three digits people need to know to call for help in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8.

The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched in Idaho and nationwide on July 16 connecting callers to a mental health version of 911. It’s a place to call when someone is in crisis, 24/7, and it offers help.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

