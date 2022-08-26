There are just three digits people need to know to call for help in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8.
The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched in Idaho and nationwide on July 16 connecting callers to a mental health version of 911. It’s a place to call when someone is in crisis, 24/7, and it offers help.
In Idaho, calls to 988 will be routed to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, which has been taking crisis calls for 10 years.
“We expect the volume to go up,” said Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho hotline. “The vast majority of times people call us, our responders are able to support the person mostly by listening to them,” Flinn said, with trained crisis responders helping the caller “de-stress and de-escalate. And that’s the thing that helps keep them safe.”
Callers may be referred to a local crisis center for help, where they can walk in any time and get free help, staying anywhere from a few minutes up to 24 hours. Or when needed, 988 may be able to dispatch a mobile crisis response team, consisting of two licensed clinicians.
“They can do more face-to-face with that person than we do on the phone,” Flinn said. “It’s not 24/7 right now, but it’s going to be,” she said.
Idaho has mobile crisis response teams in every region, but their availability varies.
“Mobile response decisions will be triaged according to crisis acuity and staff capacity, depending on the volume of crisis calls and response requests,” she said.
The idea is that rather than calling 911 and having police, fire or other emergency responders come out, people facing behavioral health crises can call 988 and get the kind of response they actually need for their situation — without facing arrest, jail or other consequences. Callers also can text 988, and they can remain anonymous.
“988 is essentially the front door to a crisis-care continuum that the department has been working on building up for years,” said Nicole Coleman, 988 project manager for the Idaho Division of Behavioral Health. “This just gives us the opportunity to do that on a larger scale.”
State Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “Just like you would expect any other first responder, you will have a first responder who responds to those behavioral health emergencies.”
Callers to 988 will first be given three options: Connecting to the veterans crisis line; to a Spanish-language line; or to their state hotline. State hotlines, including Idaho’s, also will have access to a language service that can provide translation.
“It is an inclusive service,” Coleman said. “It is designed for anyone and everyone.”
Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo co-sponsored the legislation in 2020 that designated the new national 988 line; President Donald Trump signed it into law in October of that year. In 2021, the Idaho Legislature approved a resolution supporting the effort; this year, lawmakers followed up with $4.4 million in funding.
Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Martin, R-Boise, has long pushed for the move, which drew bipartisan support. The funding bill this year passed the House 45-22 and the Senate 31-4. “To finally have this come to fruition is just absolutely wonderful,” Martin said. “This way it’s easy to remember, it’s national. … I’m just very, very excited that this is going to happen.”
Crapo, in a statement, said, “Ensuring everyone knows where to turn for help to prevent suicide and receive crisis intervention has been one of my top priorities. On July 16, all Americans will have access to this easy-to-remember, 3-digit phone number and we will be able to better connect people in crisis with life-saving resources.”
Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Idaho, The Associated Press reports, and the state’s 23.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2020 made it the fifth-worst in the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Idaho’s Suicide Prevention Hotline was first established 10 years ago; it’s been gearing up in a big way for the 988 launch. Calls to the hotline have been increasing, and that’s expected to continue. In June 2021, the hotline responded to 1,552 contacts, between calls and texts. In June 2022 it was 2,358 – a more than 50 percent increase. Since January, the hotline has averaged around 70 calls or texts a day.
“The hope and the expectation,” she said, “is that over time, marketing about 988 and people talking about 988 will hopefully start to reduce the stigma of mental illness and suicide, and make it more widely understood that most people are going to be in crisis at some point in their lives.”