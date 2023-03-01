Snowpack throughout most of the state remains at normal levels even though January was a dry month, according to the February snow survey released Feb. 7 by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Cold temperatures last month preserved existing snowpack and all snotel sites in Idaho showed gains in snow water equivalent data, the survey shows.


