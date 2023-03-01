Snowpack throughout most of the state remains at normal levels even though January was a dry month, according to the February snow survey released Feb. 7 by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Cold temperatures last month preserved existing snowpack and all snotel sites in Idaho showed gains in snow water equivalent data, the survey shows.
Snowpack in the Panhandle and Clearwater basins is below normal, ranging from 88 to 92 percent of normal. Snowpack in all basins south of the Clearwater-Salmon basin boundary is above normal, ranging from 101 to 149 percent of normal.
But, the report states, snowpack percentages in February, compared to normal, declined in all basins because of the absence of January precipitation. The Lost and Wood basins received 108 percent and 71 percent of normal January precipitation, respectively, according to the report. The water year total precipitation in the two basins is still above normal, ranging from 105 to 135 percent of normal, according to the report. Snowpack is also good, ranging from 130 to 140 percent of normal.
“The dry January eroded the lead we had on above-normal precipitation conditions across all basins,” the report states.
The Salmon River basin received 57 percent of normal January precipitation, according to the report. That led to a decrease in total water year precipitation to 89 percent of normal. But snowpack in the Salmon basin is slightly above normal — 102 percent for the date. Peak snowpack typically occurs in early April.
“Although we still have over two months in the snow accumulation season, we still need significant snowfall to achieve a normal peak snowpack,” the report states.
It remains dry in Idaho, the report shows, with 72 percent of the state’s lands listed in moderate to severe drought and the remainder considered abnormally dry.
Reservoir storage around most of the state remains below average. Early forecasts call for adequate water supply in the Lost and Wood basins if snowpack remains above normal. Mackay Reservoir registers 90 percent of normal storage and the Little Wood Reservoir holds 81 percent of normal water.
Streamflow forecasts for the Little Lost and Big Wood basins range from 115 to 145 percent of normal. But below normal soil moisture remains a concern. The report’s authors wrote that the dry soil could result in less runoff into reservoirs and streams this spring as the ground absorbs snowmelt. Dry soil conditions could also affect dryland farming and grazing producers, the report notes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.