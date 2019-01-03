A quick response by her son and neighbors the evening of Dec. 29 helped Bonita Fuller-Jewett keep a fire that started in the ceiling of her mobile home from spreading beyond the living room.
Fuller-Jewett was at home alone in the Darlington area south of Mackay and called 911 and her son at 5:50 p.m. as soon as she spotted the fire burning in the ceiling near her stovepipe, Assistant South Custer Fire Chief Ken Day said.
Her son and neighbors were able to douse the fire between the ceiling joists and the roof, Day said. He said there were no flames when four firefighters responding from the Mackay fire station arrived. Day didn’t see a garden hose hooked up, so it’s likely the son and neighbors used buckets, he said. There was fire and water damage to an 8-by-8-foot section of the living room.
A single-wall stovepipe too close to ceiling joists caused the fire, Day said. Over time, heat from the stovepipe charred and heated joists to the ignition point. Had another six inches of triple-wall stovepipe been installed in the ceiling space, the fire probably wouldn’t have ignited.
“She was right there,” Day said of Fuller-Jewett, and she was able to call 911 and alert her son right away. The son’s and neighbors’ quick response confined the fire to a relatively small area.
“That was the difference between a tragedy or significant loss to the small fire that displaced her,” said Day. Fuller-Jewett spent the night at her daughter’s nearby house, he said. The damage to her home can probably be repaired.
Volunteer firefighters were on scene less than an hour, Day said, and left after making sure all charred materials were removed and hot spots extinguished.
The incident was initially reported as a fire inside a chimney. Two firemen who are also EMTs were among the responders, but luckily there were no injuries, Day said.