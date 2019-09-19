Orlanda Cabrito joined Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis last month, replacing Lisa Stucker as administrator.
Cabrito has 20 years of experience in caring for the elderly, a career she realized she wanted to pursue while still in high school.
“It makes your day when you see them smile,” said Cabrito.
Diamond Peak offers 24/7 care. Residents may come and go as they please. All sorts of activities are offered residents.
“They’re not just stuck here,” said Cabrito. “Our doors are always open.”
Along with full-time care, the center accommodates temporary respites and adult daycare.
Carbito said her goal is to continue the existing services and increase community outreach and awareness. She’d like to dispel the stereotype that assisted living centers are where the elderly go to die. She wants people to understand that Diamond Peak is a place people can live enriching lives.
She plans on “hitting up” local businesses and schools, looking for volunteers to spend time with Diamond Peak residents.
“They just like the interaction,” said Cabrito.
Cabrito said her job can be stressful, especially when they lose a resident. However, she looks forward to working at Diamond Peak because she said she is one of those people who can handle the burden and was meant to work in health care.