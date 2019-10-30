North Custer Fire District Fire Chief Launna Gunderson has one goal before she retires next year -- to see ground broken on a new fire hall in Challis.
Gunderson, 62, has spent the last four years trying to get her firefighters a new fire hall. The existing hall on Ninth Street doesn't meet the requirements of a modern fire station, she said.
"We have a lot of great horses, now we need a barn," said Gunderson.
Her goal should be met since the fire district was awarded a $500,000 community block grant earlier this year to build a new hall. The fire district matched the grant amount, giving them about $1 million to spend. Bid proposals will be sought in January.
The 10,000-square foot station will be constructed on Blue Mountain Road, off U.S. Highway 93. It will include a common area for training, two offices, showers and big garage doors.
According to Gunderson, the two biggest improvements are the showers and the garage doors. Showers mean firefighters don't have to go home to wash off hazardous chemicals and materials after a fire. The vehicle doors to the garage will be 14 feet tall as opposed to the current hall's 10-foot-tall doors, which are too small to fit most modern fire engines.
Gunderson is concerned about the number of volunteer firefighters. Today Challis has about 20 volunteer firefighters, but she would like to see at least 30. The added space in the new fire hall would make training volunteers easier and more efficient.
Gunderson hopes the cost of construction will be less than $1 million so the fire hall can be built in one go. However, if funding becomes an issue, Gunderson said the fire district is prepared to do the construction in phases. Gunderson said if all goes as planned, Challis will have a new fire hall in November 2021.
Critics of the plan for the new fire hall are concerned the budget doesn't include a fire suppression system. Gunderson shares those concerns, but said the goal is to get the fire hall built as soon as possible.
"We can't afford a sprinkler system at this time, but we are preparing for it. If we put it in now we wouldn't be able to afford the walls," said Gunderson.
Gunderson said a rough estimate of the cost for sprinklers is around $70,000. Challis resident Tom Johnson, a retired fire chief from Ketchum, said in the big scheme of things that's inexpensive.
"In my own experience fire sprinklers are very important for building safety," said Johnson. "I want people to have good, quality fire protection and that won't happen if the new fire hall burns down."
Johnson pointed out the Bureau of Land Management's office in Challis burned to the ground because it did not have a fire suppression system.
Gunderson said sprinklers are not required by the International Fire Code for a building the size of the new fire hall. According Deputy Fire Marshal Verl Jarvie with the state fire marshal's office, the code has leeway regarding sprinkler systems. He said the general rule is a building needs a fire suppression system if it is 12,000 square feet or larger.
Johnson said building codes are minimum requirements and only cover basic codes for construction.