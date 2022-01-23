It almost appeared the new Challis mayor and city councilwomen might not get sworn into office at the first meeting of the year, because of the lack of a quorum.
With departing Councilwoman Mary Skeen absent and Councilman Chuck Felton in Arizona, the two council members present, along with former Mayor Mike Barrett, didn’t constitute a quorum. After repeated calls, Barrett was finally able to reach Felton by phone and Felton called in to participate in the meeting via telephone. Fifteen minutes after the scheduled start time, Barrett was able to call the meeting to order.
Soon afterward, new Mayor Corey Rice and new Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw were sworn into office by City Clerk Savannah Pedersen. Councilwoman Dawn Maydole was also sworn in again. Maydole was appointed to the council in 2020 and elected to the board last November, hence her second swearing in.
As Rice sought a motion from the council to conduct an executive session, Eileen Hardy, mother of Councilman Travis Hardy and aunt of Barrett, asked Rice if she could speak. Travis Hardy presented Barrett with a plaque recognizing his service to the community. Bradshaw told Barrett he’d “done some fabulous things” as mayor and thanked him.
Barrett’s wife, Tracy, choked up as she thanked her husband for his dedication to the mayor’s post and the city and for not raising taxes while he was in office.
The council’s official business was limited. But they did learn that about half of the new automated water meters are now installed and more should be installed by summer. The meter installation project should be finished in 2023. Once all the meters are in place, city employees can simply drive by a water meter and electronically gather usage data. Today, they have to open the meter pit covers, pull up the meter and log usage by hand. Beginning this spring, they’ll electronically read the new meters but will still have to physically read about half the meters in the city.
Supply chain issues have slowed delivery of new meters, Pedersen said. The supplier told her the last 100 meters she ordered won’t be delivered for 16 weeks.